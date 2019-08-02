Officers arrested a Tahlequah man after he refused to give them his name for an animal complaint.
On August 1, Donna Crow was mowing her yard when a neighbor’s dog hopped a fence and ran toward her. When officers went to the house from which the dog came, a man yelled at them and became aggressive. They repeatedly asked him for his name and he cursed them out. Brandon Coulter was arrested and booked for obstruction. The dog was put into a building before the owner was taken away.
Officer Brian Jordan arrested a man for racing on Downing Street. On July 28, Joshua Nichols was racing with another driver down the street while traffic was heavy. He was pulled over near Sooner Electronics, and he told Jordan he didn’t know why he was racing. Nichols was taken to city jail for reckless driving.
Clifford Ratliff Jr. was arrested for an active warrant and possession of marijuana on July 30. Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to 1200 N. Trimble Ave. to the report of a suspicious couple walking around apartment. Dispatched told Smith that Ratliff had a warrant through the city.
On July 30, Officer Jordan responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car. The car was facing east in the westbound lane and Jordan had to wake the man up. James Conrad told Jordan he took Xanax pills an hour earlier. He was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
A woman was cited for shoplifting after she was caught stealing at Walmart. On July 31, Lt. Steve Arnall was called to the shopping center by Asset Protection officers. They said the woman stole gel pens, a roll of yarn and an animal collar. A man she got a ride from also stole merchandise, but he was already gone by the time officers arrived.
Officer Matthew Frits was dispatched to the Shoe Department on a report of an intoxicated man who was only wearing shorts. Frits found Corey Christie at the store and performed field sobriety test him. Christie was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
