A Tahlequah man was arrested and charged after stealing items from Walmart while having drugs on him.
On July 5, Tahlequah Police Officer William Robertson was called to Walmart by Assist Protect officers on a complaint of a man who was trespassing. Kenneth Collins was "underringing" items from a pair of shorts and a soda when AP stopped him. Due to his trespassing, officers were called and they verified he had warrants out of Sequoyah County. Officer Robertson searched Collins and found a glass pipe and a bag containing drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the detention center for his warrant, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Rasmussen was arrested on July 4 for DUI and unsafe lane use. She was driving on Downing Street where she veered into Officer Bronson McNiel's lane and jerked back into her lane. She was pulled over and admitted she was drinking on the river earlier in the day but had stopped hours ago. McNiel had her perform a sobriety test and horizontal eye test, which she failed. While officers searched Rasmussen's car, they found a pill bottle containing a variety of different medications. McNiel said he believes she was mixing medications with alcohol.
Officer Michael Cates responded to Downing Street and Oklahoma Avenue for a man who was breathing but not responsive on the side of the road. EMS was with the man, who said he was taking a nap. Trenton Grass told officers he was drinking "syrup," which is slang for alcohol. He was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
On July 3, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to State Farm on Downing Street for a man who was apparently drunk. The officer walked behind the building and found Allen James with an almost empty bottle of vodka. He was arrested and taken to the city jail for public intoxication and vagrancy.
Brandon Grigsby was arrested July 3 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription. Officer Thomas Donnell was driving on Allen Road where he saw a silver Kia driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. He issued a traffic stop and gathered the driver's information when he verified his license was suspended and he had unconfirmed insurance. While officers searched the Kia, they found a Suboxone package containing a prescribed strip.
Officer Chase Reed was driving on Allen Road, where he saw a vehicle with a missing tag light. He pulled the car over and asked for the driver's and passenger's information. He was unable to find any information on the name the passenger gave him. Reed asked the driver who the passenger was and they said Kyle Handle. Once that name was checked, it was verified that Handle had an active warrant out of Cherokee County. He was arrested and booked for obstruction, public intoxication, transporting an open container and the warrant.
Officer William Robertson was called to Walmart about a man accused of stealing Tylenol and baby wipes. Since this was the first offense for the man, he was issued a citation and prohibited.
