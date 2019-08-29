A local man was arrested for trespassing at Family Dollar on Downing Street.
On Aug. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a trespasser at the store. The manager, Victoria Chester, said Michael Limpy had been banned multiple times, and yet he was inside. Chester placed him under citizens arrest and signed a city complaint. Limpy was taken to city jail, where he was booked and fingerprinted.
Two Casey's General Store employees filed a report Aug. 20 about two checks that were written on a closed account. The checks were for $46.65 and $62.02 on July 20. A woman had cashed one of the checks at the store on Downing Street and the other on Muskogee Avenue. When the cashier asked the woman for an ID, she pulled out a receipt with a picture on it. No alerts showed the checks were written on a closed account at the time.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to 304 Keetoowah Court in reference to a burglary at Hilltop Storage. Loyd Hubbard said he got a phone call on Aug. 26 from a storage worker who said his unit had been burglarized. The culprit took a drill press, bench grinder, hand tools and a grinder. Hubbard said he hadn't checked his storage unit in approximately six months.
