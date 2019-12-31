A Tahlequah man was booked on several charges after he was trespassing at an apartment complex.
On Dec. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was dispatched to the Tahlequah Terrace Apartments in regards to a trespasser. Dispatch said the apartment manager saw Anthony Drywater on the property, and he was banned. Girdner saw the suspect walking away from the area and made contact with him. Drywater became upset and told the officers they were always messing with him. The man said he knew he wasn't supposed to be on the property and he was only there to see his children. Due to the man's demeanor and his history of running from the police, Girdner patted him down for weapons. Officers found a plastic baggie that contained marijuana and another baggie that contained aluminum foil. Drywater said he didn't have a prescription for the marijuana. Girdner arrested the man and continued to search him when he found a cigarette pack that contained a cut straw and two pills. Girdner also found a metal pipe, digital scale, and another cut straw. Drywater was taken to the detention center where officers found another metal pipe that had burnt residue. He was charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bringing contraband into a jail.
On Dec. 24, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Muskogee Avenue where he noticed a vehicle that had a defective brake light. He pulled the vehicle over and asked Trisha House for her driver's license and proof of insurance. She gave the officer an Oklahoma ID card and said she didn't have a valid license. Scott was notified that House's driver's license was suspended, and arrested her. He asked if there was anything in the car he should know about, and she said there shouldn't be. She was taken to city jail for booking, and during a search of her purse, Scott found methamphetamine. House said she didn't know the drug was in her purse and she was transported to the detention center. While she was booked, officers found a rubber container that had prescription pills inside. House said she had a prescription for the pills, but she didn't have it with her.
Officer Cory Keele responded to a call in reference to a man who was acting strange and sharpening a knife on the pavement Dec. 27. The officer noticed Benjamin Adair, who matched the description, walking across Bertha Parker Bypass. Keele said the man had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him as the two were talking. Adair said he drank alcohol the night before but not that night. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and Keele searched him before he was placed in the patrol unit. The officer found a vape tip that contained burnt marijuana. Adair was booked for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 21, Officer Robert Jones was called to Hungry House Cafe after a customer failed to pay for a meal. Rita Hix said two men came in and had breakfast. The first man left while the other attempted to pay with a card. The card declined and the second man left the area. The first man came back and waited for Jones to arrive. He said the other man invited him to breakfast and said he would pay. He was released and a city complaint was signed against the man who skipped out on the bill.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol near Bertha Parker Bypass and Muskogee Avenue where he noticed a vehicle that had an expired tag Dec. 29. He pulled the vehicle over and asked Clint Stewart for his driver's license. Cobb checked the driver's information and was notified his license was suspended. Stewart was arrested and booked for the suspended license.
Mark Pritchett Jr. was arrested Dec. 28, after officers responded to a disturbance call. Officer Michael Gray noticed the man was under the influence and proceeded to question him. Pritchett said he had several shots while he was at Ned's bar. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
