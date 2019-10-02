A man tried to solicit a store employee at her home and then showed up at her work.
On Sept. 25, Tahlequah Sgt. Jason Girdner was called to Family Dollar regarding possible threats. He met with Victoria Chester who said she had an ongoing issue with a man. About three weeks ago, the suspect showed up at her house and told her he knew her house "sold drugs and prostitution". She told him the activities that took place at her residence before doesn't happen now. The man then asked her for a blowjob and offered to give her $60 in front of her daughter. She cursed the man and told him to leave. On Sept. 20, the man came to Family Dollar and Chester told him he was banned from the store. When she was walking out, the man said he would come back to her house because he still wanted that blowjob. Chester contacted the police and they talked to the man across the street. On Sept. 25, the man and another woman showed up at the store. The woman tried asking another manager why the man was banned. Chester filed a city complaint for trespassing and was advised to speak to Muskogee police regarding the solicitation that occurred at her residence. Girdner is requesting a warrant for the arrest of the man.
On Sept. 28, Officer Michael Gray was called to 2106 Larry Ave. to assist EMS for a woman who had fallen and couldn't get up. She said her hip hurt and she needed medical attention. There were several attempts to enter the apartment through a window. The decision was made to kick the front door open. The woman told officers she wasn't near the door and Gray kicked the door open. They found the woman lying on the floor and EMS took over.
Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Casey's General Store on Downing Street on a report of an intoxicated man who wouldn't wake up. Lt. Dexter Scott and Leatherwood approached the subject who was seated in a truck and asleep. They woke Jerrod Fields up and he said he was headed home after he had about a six pack of beer at his cousins house. They had Fields step out of the truck and performed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to city jail where he was booked for public intoxication.
