A local man told officers he was wearing his father’s pants after drugs were found in his pocket.
On Feb. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was on patrol in the area of Seminary Avenue when a car passed him. He said the driver and two passengers all looked at him oddly, so he turned around and followed the vehicle to ensure nothing illegal was going on. Keele said a truck was backing into a driveway and had blocked the roadway. The vehicle he was following made a quick left turn and failed to signal, and he initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Richard Ryals, said the vehicle didn’t belong to him and he had just borrowed it. The passengers didn’t have identification, but gave Officer Carla Keele their names. She advised Keele all three were clear of warrants, but Ryals had a suspended driver’s license. Officer Josh Girdner came to assist and ran his K-9 partner, Burro, around the vehicle. The dog alerted, and Keele began to search Ryals. The officer found a baggie of methamphetamine in one of Ryals’ pants pocket. Ryals said the pants weren’t his, but that they were his father’s, and he uses the drug. The passengers also said the pants didn’t belong to Ryals. The man said he was wearing an ankle monitor for probation and parole and that he was doing well. Keele said Ryals was cooperative and honest for the majority of the traffic stop, but was arrested for the meth. During a search of the vehicle, Keele found a pipe that had burnt marijuana and appeared to have been there for awhile. Ryals was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of meth.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Northeastern Health System Feb. 20 in regard to a man actively breaking into vehicles. The officer found Jesse Conway in the parking lot and he matched the description given by dispatch. McNiel patted the man down and found a cut straw and methamphetamine in his pockets. Conway was arrested and taken to Officer Kyle Reed, who was with a witness. They said Conway opened the side door to a van and went through it as if he were looking for something. Officers talked to the owner of van and they didn’t notice anything missing. Conway was taken to jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and second-degree burglary.
Three women were arrested after officers were called to investigate a fight on Feb. 20. Officer Steven Smith said Paulene Williams, Stacy Flores, and Kayla Adair were so intoxicated that he couldn’t understand what they were trying to say. All three were taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Feb. 20, Officer Reed was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said Alvin Olvera selected several food items and failed to ring them up. The man was escorted to the APA office where $71 worth of food was recovered. Olvera was taken to jail and booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
On the same day, Officer Reed responded to Walmart for a separate shoplifting incident. APA David Callison said Tyler Burkett was seen on video surveillance, opening a battery charging pack and putting it in his pocket. Reed said the man was very uncooperative and was arrested. He was booked petit larceny.
