A Tahlequah man was arrested after he ran from officers because of his warrant.
On Aug. 29, Officer Cory Keele got an anonymous tip that a man with warrants was inside Subway on East Downing. Capt. Billy Dowling pulled up, and he and Keele tried to stop Brian Osburn from getting into a car. The suspect became erratic and took off running. Keele pulled his Taser but didn't deploy it, since the suspect had a cast around his arm. Osburn continued to flee and jumped a fence, landing on his injured arm. The officer shot his Taser and struck the man in the back. But Osburn was able to pull the leads out of his back and run. Keele's department radio was missing from his belt, so he ran back to his patrol car. Officer Josh Girdner radioed he had the suspect at gunpoint behind a local business. The officer had Osburn arrested and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for his warrant and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 24, Christina Young called police after she was rear-ended and the driver took off. She said she pulled over in front of Workman's, thinking the driver would do the same. She followed Neil Estrada-Nino until Police Officer Kyle Reed stopped him on Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass. The driver said he thought he ran into a gray car but did not hit Young. Dispatched informed the officer that Estrada-Nino had a warrant out of Cherokee County, and he was arrested. Reed searched his vehicle found a small amount of marijuana and a joint. He was booked for the warrant, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Aug. 28. Asset Protection officers said a woman concealed $11.81 worth of items and walked out of the store without paying. The woman said she did it because she lost at a Truth or Dare game, and she could steal or be cut. She was issued a citation and released.
Laura Carroll was arrested for public intoxication after officers found her asleep on a porch. On Aug. 28, Officer Michael Gray was called to 1300 Nola Ave. to the report of a drunk on the porch. He was told she was at one apartment but found her asleep at a different location. She smelled of alcohol and was unsteady when she walked. Gray found a nearly empty bottle of vodka in her purse, and she was jailed.
Super 8 motel employees found a bag of marijuana in a room they were cleaning on Aug. 29. The motel manager just wanted the drugs turned over to be destroyed. Sgt. Jason Girdner took the 7.2 grams of marijuana and logged it into evidence.
Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to McDonald's after a counterfeit bill was used to buy food. The manager said a man used the bill to get $6.21 worth of food. McDonald's did not want to press charges.
