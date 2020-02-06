A Tahlequah man was charged with several crimes after he lied about his name and brought drugs into the jail.
On Feb. 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits was parked near Dano's, where his radar picked up a vehicle running 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. He conducted a stop on a driver who said his name was Micheal Anthine Brown, and that he knew he was speeding. He also told the officer his license was suspended out of North Carolina. Frits ran the driver's and passenger's information, but there was no information on Brown. He told Frits the spelling is uncommon, and handed him a one-hitter pipe. The officer ran the name as Brown spelled it and dispatch said there was no information. When Frits had the man step out of the vehicle, he confessed that his name was Letabvin Montrel Camp, and that he had a warrant. Dispatch said there were warrants out of Tulsa, Wagoner, and Delaware counties. Camp was taken to the detention center, where officers found a container with methamphetamine and marijuana. He was charged with speeding, driving while suspended, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants, bringing contraband into penal institution, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Feb. 3, Officer Lane Cobb was patrolling near Downing Street due to a previous alarm call when he noticed a man walking. Cobb told Christopher Michael Thompson there was a residential alarm in the area. When he ran Thompson's name for a records check, dispatch confirmed he had two felony warrants through Cherokee County. Cobb asked Thompson if he had anything illegal on him, and he said he didn't. He admitted there was drug paraphernalia in his backpack. Cobb found a metal case that contained two used syringes, a Q-Tip, cotton ball, glass pipe, metal pipe, blue baggies, clear baggies, a spoon, a metal bowl, and scissor clamps. Thompson was taken to jail, booked for the warrants, and cited for drug paraphernalia.
Officer Frits was dispatched to 2101 Larry Ave. in reference to the theft of a phone Feb. 5. Josephine Drywater said she let Lydia Grigsby borrow her phone to make a call. Drywater asked for her phone back, but Grigsby claimed she already returned it. Drywater said she looked around her apartment for the phone but couldn't find it. Later that evening, Grigsby was arrested for possession of the stolen phone.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Walmart Feb. 5 in reference to a shoplifting. Asset Protection Assistant Store Manager Misty Dick said Jarred Tinnin damaged packaging and was trying to steal items. Jones and Officer Brian Jordan met with Tinnin and asked him about the incident. The man had a digital scale in his pocket and said he was going to pay for it. He told officers he had razor blades in his front pocket. On video footage, Tinnin could be seen using the razor blades to open packages and conceal items. A city complaint was signed against Tinnin for vandalism and larceny of merchandise from a retailer. He was taken to Tahlequah City Jail.
Wade Ritchie was arrested Feb. 5 after he tried to steal baby formula from Walmart. Dick said the man covered the bar code on two cans of formula with Kool-Aid packets. The cans rang up for 24 cents each instead of $39 each. A city complaint was signed against Ritchie and he was taken to jail.
