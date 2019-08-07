A local man was issued a citation for possession of marijuana after a neighbor complained of the smell.
Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Scholars Inn Apartments on Aug. 5 on a report of marijuana odor. Tracy Bennett said his neighbor was smoking and the smell was coming through the vents. The officer knocked on the door of the apartment, and when the door opened, the room was filled with smoke. The people in the unit said they were smoking a hookah and denied using marijuana. They eventually gave the officer a bag containing the substance.
Dessie Lang was arrested for public drunk at Northeastern Health System on Aug. 6. Officer Donnell was called to the hospital on a report of a woman who left against medical advice and was asking people for a ride. When Donnell arrived, he found her across the street and told her to stay away from the hospital. A short time later, security personnel told the officer Lang was back. Donnell said she was acting “crazy like she was on some kind of narcotic.” While Lang was at the city jail, she started screaming “like the floor was on fire and she could not put her feet down.”
On Aug. 6, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Plaza Shopping Center, where a man was passed out near Stage. Byran Fields was intoxicated and had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his waistband. He failed a field sobriety test and was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
