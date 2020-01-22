A local man was issued a citation after he was caught stealing sexual accessories.
On Jan. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed responded to Walmart for a man who shoplifted. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said the man concealed personal lubricant, essential oils, and condoms on his person. He went to a register and rang up items in his cart, but not the other items he had hidden. He was escorted back into the store, where employees recovered $34 worth of items.
Teddy Jacob Thompson was arrested after he stole $30 worth of items from Casey's General Store Jan. 16. Officer Michael Gray was talking with an employee, who said the two suspects left in an older-model Toyota that had damage. The employee then noticed the vehicle traveling on Downing Street. Lt. Dexter Scott and Gray pulled the driver over in the parking lot of Northeastern Health System. The driver said he gave Thompson a ride to Casey's and then to Cherokee Inn. He said he knew Thompson intended to steal a candy bar, and when he walked over to him, Thompson was eating the candy without paying for it. Officer went to the motel and made contact with Thompson. He was arrested and taken to the detention center for petit larceny and a warrant. Gray said Thompson stole a phone charger, a candy bar, and an Emoji toy.
On Jan. 16, Officer Josh Girdner stopped a vehicle for a defective brake lamp near the intersection of First Street and Guinn Avenue. The driver had a valid license and no warrants, but Girdner said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked the driver if he had a medical marijuana license, and he said he didn't. He did admit there was marijuana and a pipe in his backpack. Girdner searched the vehicle and found two containers of marijuana, seeds, two metal grinders, and two pipes. The driver was issued citations for possession and a citation for the defective brake lamp.
Jose Medlin was arrested for public intoxication when he tried to "jog away" from officers. On Jan. 17, Officers Robbie Bacon and Jacob Robertson responded to a call of an intoxicated man near McDonald's. Robertson arrived first and said Medlin tried to get away, but because he was unsteady on his feet, he was caught and arrested.
Officer Reed was dispatched to At the Y Liquor on a report of a man who stole alcohol Jan. 15. John Paden said a man took a bottle of alcohol and left the store without paying. He said the suspect, Jory Poafpybitty, was sitting in a field behind the store. Reed found the man in the field and arrested him for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public drunk.
