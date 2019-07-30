A Pryor man told officers he was going to prison for beating someone with a baseball bat.
On July 29, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Tahlequah Municipal Airport to a report of an intoxicated man walking near highway. Nathan Jenkins said he wanted to go to jail because he was going to prison, anyway. He was taken to city jail and booked.
On July 26, Officer Michael Gray was parked on Downing Street, where he watched two vehicles race. He pulled over one of the cars and the driver, Tyler Stacey, was not wearing a shirt or his seat belt. Stacey was arrested and booked for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
Jereme Baffuna was arrested for being drunk at McDonald's on July 26. Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to the report of an intoxicated man wearing a cowboy hat. Baffuna was ordering food as Leatherwood approached him, and the suspect was taken to city jail.
Officer Matthew Frits was dispatched to the Tahlequah Public Library on a complaint of a man passed out at the entrance. He found Edward Sawney, who was asleep on a concrete slab, and arrested him for public intoxication.
Two men were arrested for reckless driving after officers saw them racing on Downing Street. On July 27, Officer Chase Reed was parked on Cedar Avenue, where he saw a Dodge Challenger and a Chevrolet truck racing at a high rate of speed. He pulled over Caleb Bates, while Officer Gray pulled over Cory Martin. Both men were taken to city jail.
On July 28, Office Reed pulled over a driver who had a revoked license at the intersection of Willis Road and Muskogee Avenue. As he arrested Fvs-chvtv Lawhead, a driver from another vehicle pulled up to pick up the arrestee's vehicle. Reed obtained that driver's information, which came back with a city warrant and a revoked license. Both Jonathan Lawhead and Fvs-chvtv were arrested and taken to the detention center for booking.
Lt. Dexter Scott was at Love's County Store when a woman asked him for a ride to Hope House on July 24. He could see that Joy Harris was drunk but was willing to give her a ride. Hope House contacted dispatch and said Harris was supposed to be back at the facility at 9 p.m. It was too late to take her there, so she said a church on Seneca was open and they would let her stay there. However, the church was closed. Scott was unable to find a safe place for her to stay, and she was arrested for public intoxication and sleeping on the street.
