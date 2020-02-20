A wheelchair-bound man was arrested after reportedly harassing patients at the hospital.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Northeastern Health System to talk to Travis Scroggins about trespassing. Security said the man was treated in the emergency room and was released, but began harassing visitors as they came into the hospital. Scroggins was in the waiting room when Gray approached him. The officer suspected Scroggins was under the influence of narcotics. Scroggins became confrontational when he was asked if that was the case, and Gray gave him several chances to leave on his own. Scroggins told the officer to take him to jail, and he was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing.
Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol Feb. 19 on North Vinita Avenue when he noticed a vehicle pull out of an area known for drug activity. The vehicle didn't have working brake lights, so Vick pulled the driver over at Willy and Billy's Tobacco shop. Seth Carloss said his license was suspended and dispatch confirmed that. Vick arrested the driver and told the four passengers to exit the vehicle. During a search, Vick said, he found methamphetamine in Catharine Geary-Wolfe's purse. Carloss and Geary-Wolfe were taken to the detention center and booked.
On Feb. 17, Officer Jacob Robertson was called to Walmart in regard to a shoplifter. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said she was told a customer came to the store in a stolen truck and trailer. She observed the suspect, Cooper Dry, on surveillance cameras as he concealed electrical tape, fuses, and an adaptor on his person. Dry walked around the store as he ate cookies and drank a Dr. Pepper, and then put the empty package on the shelf. Dry failed to purchase the $37 worth of items and left the store. As he was walking toward the truck and trailer, he saw police and turned around toward the store. Robertson said Dry was arrested on other charges and taken to the detention center for booking.
