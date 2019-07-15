A Tahlequah man was arrested after he dined and ditched, then hit the restaurant manager when confronted.
On July 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits was called to Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant regarding a fight in progress. The manager said Trenton Grass left without paying for his food, then hit the manager in the arm when confronted with the nonpayment. Grass ran across the street when a group of customers tried to intervene. Officer Robbie Bacon found him near Jimmy's Egg and brought him back to the Buffalo Wild Wings, where the manager identified him. He was arrested and booked for public intoxication, larceny from a retailer and assault and battery.
Annetta Fields was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant on July 10. Officer Bronson McNiel pulled over Fields at El Mocajete when she failed to signal when changing lanes. She was arrested when information came back to officers that she had an arrest warrant. McNiel asked for K-9 assistance from Sgt. Bryan Qualls. Officers ended up finding digital scales, narcotics packaging and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.
Two men were cited after they were caught stealing a visor and a package of lighters. On July 11, Officer Bacon was dispatched to Walmart and met with Asset Protection employee David Callison, who recovered the stolen items.
On July 11, Sgt. Bryan Qualls pulled a man over for not wearing a seat belt. While he ran Roy Thurman's information, Qualls could see he had an outstanding warrant. Thurman also had a pipe and marijuana on him and was arrested. He was issued a municipal citation for possession of of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On July 12, Tahlequah Police Officer William Robertson responded to a call of a shoplifter in Walmart. A woman took $5.71 worth of items from pharmacy and health and beauty care then failed to purchase them. She was escorted back inside the store and was cited for petit larceny prohibited and trespassing.
