A man claiming to be an El Paso police officer was arrested after he broke into his mother’s house.
On Aug. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to 1310 Hugh Ave. on a report of a man in a house, armed with a gun. When officers arrived, they found Roger Quiett in the house and ordered him to lie on the ground. Officer Justin Leatherwood and Gray were able to enter the residence through a back window and arrested the man. Margaret Hodge, Quiett’s mother, said she had the locks changed and her son didn’t have the keys for them. She said he also stole items from her house. As Quiett was being transported to the detention center, he told Gray he was a police officer in El Paso. He was booked for knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and burglary.
Robert Patterson was arrested for domestic violence after he threw a liquor bottle at someone, striking the victim in the chin. On Aug. 5, Officer Robbie Bacon was called to the Cherokee Hills Apartments on an assault and battery report. Patterson’s wife told officers her husband was drunk and threw the bottle at her. She said he then held her down, grabbed a fire poker and threatened to kill her. She said he had been drinking prior to the incident and she wanted to press charges. Patterson was arrested and booked at the detention center.
On Aug. 3, Christopher Olson was arrested for public intoxication after officers were summoned to a disturbance. Officer Brian Jordan saw a man who matched the description given by dispatch. He approached the man and surmised he was drunk. Olson was arrested and taken to city jail for booking. Two days later, Olson was caught tearing up a jail blanket and told officers he was making a belt for his pants. Additional charges of destruction of city property were then filed against him.
Officer Cory Keele was bike patrolling on Aug. 5 in the area of West Choctaw Street and South Lee Street when he noticed graffiti on the side of a metal building. The graffiti covered some old graffiti and said: “f**k the police.” Keele photographed the vandalism and reached out to the owner of the building.
Yulianda Rodriguez filed a hit-and-run report at Walmart on July 30. She told Officer Matthew Frits that someone hit her vehicle while she was shopping inside the store. Frits tried to get surveillance video of incident but was not able to do so.
