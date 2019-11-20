A man reportedly threatened to take his own life when he showed up at a residence.
On Nov. 18, Anna Anquoe filed a report about an incident that occurred a few days earlier. She said a man showed up at her residence and started knocking on her door. The man said if Anquoe didnâ€™t drop child support claims against him, he would kill himself in her front yard Dec. 6. The man then tried to enter the house through doors and windows, but was unable to. Anquoe said she called the police, but by the time they arrived, the man was gone. She tried to get a protective order but was told she needed three police reports on disturbances between her and the man. Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele said there would be extra patrol on the house and asked Anquoe why the man would threaten to harm himself on that particular day. She said that was the day they were supposed to go to court regarding the child support.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a shoplifting at Walmart Nov. 18. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said two women concealed $86.46 worth of items and tried to leave without paying. He said the women cooperated and returned the stolen items. Tamica Leach and Amber Flynn didnâ€™t have identification on them and they were arrested.
On Nov. 16, Officer Chase Reed was called to Walmart about a shoplifter. David Callison said a woman went to self-checkout, and failed to ring up some items. He said she left the store but was stopped by employees. Callison signed a city complaint for petit larceny and Reed issued the woman a citation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.