A man was captured after he ran from arresting officers for a warrant.
On Jan. 28, Tahlequah Police officers responded to a domestic report at 1300 N. Jones Ave. After interviewing Cody Taylor and Sabra Harris, officers determined the domestic was verbal and not physical. A records check showed Taylor had a warrant out of Creek County. Officer Steven Smith was arresting the man when he took off and a foot pursuit began. Taylor got away from Smith at the time, but was found later. He was taken to the detention center and booked for the warrant and resisting arrest.
Dawn Sledd reported a hit-and-run at the police department Jan. 20. She said she was driving on South Muskogee Avenue when an SUV pulled out of Port City Body Shop, and grazed her car. Sledd said the driver of the SUV didn't stop, so she followed it to get the tag number. She didn't want to file a report, but wanted the incident noted in case the other driver did.
On Jan. 29, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to East Gate Apartment on a report of a theft. Chiara Carnelutti said she parked her bicycle underneath the stairs of one of the apartments and didn't lock it. When she returned a short time later, the bike was gone. Carnelutti didn't see anyone take the bike and didn't noticed anyone in the area.
