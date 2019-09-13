A Tahlequah man who claimed the pants he was wearing weren't his was arrested after drugs were found.
On Sept. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick saw a man he recognized and asked dispatch if he had warrants. They confirmed Bret Miller had a no-bond warrant through Cherokee County. He was handcuffed and as Vick was patting him down, Miller said the jeans he was wearing weren't his. Vick found a syringe with three baggies wrapped around it in one of the pockets. Miller was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrant.
Sgt. Jason Girdner noticed a Chevy Tahoe with a cracked windshield on Muskogee Avenue on Sept. 11. When he got behind the vehicle, he saw a brake light was not working and pulled the vehicle over. The driver, Lorenzo Aguilar Paz, gave the officer his ID and insurance, and as Girdner was checking the information, other officers arrived. Officer Josh Girdner was asked to run his K-9 Officer, Burro, around the vehicle, and the K-9 made a positive alert on the driver's side door. They found three baggies with a white substance in the door and arrested Paz. He was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle. Two passengers in the vehicle were released.
Allen James was arrested Sept. 12 after officers allegedly found him intoxicated. Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to EZ Mart on South Muskogee Avenue to a report of an intoxicated man wearing scrubs. He found James as he walked into a bathroom. The man was unsteady on his feet and was belligerent. James was taken to city jail for booking.
On Sept. 11, Sgt. Shawn Presley stopped a vehicle for an expired tag on College Avenue. The driver, Kyle Lee Tudor, had a suspended license and the vehicle had no insurance. Morgan's Wrecker towed the vehicle and Tudor was arrested for driving under suspension, no insurance, taxes due state, and no seat belt.
