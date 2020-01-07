Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the man who “borrowed it” Saturday in Tahlequah.
On Jan. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue where he spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen by Edward Hathcoat earlier in the day. The officer pulled up behind the vehicle in the Metro PCS parking lot and confirmed it was the one that was stolen. A woman in the passenger seat said Michael Carpenter was the driver and he was inside the store. Officers entered the store and detained Carpenter, who said he was borrowing the vehicle from his friend, Eddie Hathcoat. He said his friend didn’t personally tell him he could borrow the vehicle, but people at Hathcoat’s residence said he could. Officers searched Carpenter’s jacket and found a crystalline substance and oxycodone hydrochloride, a Schedule II narcotic. Carpenter was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, and possession of paraphernalia.
Detective Bryan Swim was dispatched to Casey’s General Store on a report of a man passed out in the men’s restroom Jan. 5. A store employee said a woman told him a man tried to get a ride from her, and she saw him go into the restroom. Swim found a 16-year-old passed out in the restroom, and it took several tries to wake him up. The teen reeked of alcohol and said he was at a party at the lake. Swim drove the boy home and he was cited for public drunk and curfew violation.
On Jan 4, Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of Hillcrest Avenue when he saw a man walking in the middle of the road. Herbert Dale King was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
