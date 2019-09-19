A local woman was arrested after she was caught stealing from Walmart with alcohol and drugs on her person.
On Sept. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Walmart on a report of larceny. He met with Asset Protection officers, who had Tiffani Cowgill detained for concealing items in her bag. Jones gave the woman a field sobriety test because she had an open bottle of tequila in her purse. She told officers she had a syringe in her bra, and when they tested the clear liquid, it was positive for methamphetamine. Cowgill was transported to the detention center and booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, trespassing and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
David Bates was arrested for trespassing at Walmart Sept. 2. Officer Jones was called to the store and met with AP officers, who gave him photos, video and a statement about three people who stole items. Bates and a woman were in the store on Aug. 30 when another man met up with them. The male subject selected several items before he went to the self-checkout register, but he failed to ring up $1,921 worth of items. He was stopped by customer service management as he was leaving the store but was able to get away with $417 worth of items. Bates and the woman also walked away but he was later arrested. Jones said a warrant will be sought for the arrest of the woman and the other man.
On Sept. 17, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street when he noticed a man lying on his back near EZ Mart. A woman was standing over the man and yelling. Lydia Garcia said she saw Elton Littlecook lying on the ground and told him to get up so she could take him home. Qualls said he had to help Littlecook as he tried to stand and he smelled of alcohol. The man said he had been drinking earlier and was arrested for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.