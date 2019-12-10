An officer struck a vicious dog with his Taser after it chased him aggressively.
On Dec. 8, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Jason Girdner was dispatched to 903 Lola Lane on an animal issue. Adam Fisher said his dog was attacked by the neighbor's German shepherd and pit bulldog. The officer said Fisher's dog was friendly, easily approachable, and showed no signs of aggression. Fisher said it was an ongoing issue with the dogs and he reported them earlier. He filled out a report and signed a city complaint. Sgt. Girdner and Officer Robert Jones went to the neighbor's house to discuss the dogs. While one of the officers was standing on the porch, the two dogs came around the corner and started growling and barking at him. The German shepherd ran toward Sgt. Girdner and pursued him when he ran toward a carport. Girdner yelled at the dog, and when that didn't work, he pulled his Taser and struck the dog. Both animals fled toward a field. The homeowner came outside and was informed of what had happened. The man said the dogs found a hole in the fence and that's how they got out. Sgt. Girdner advised the owner that charges would be pursued for the vicious dogs. The officer believed both dogs were aggressive and needed to be banned from city limits.
Officer Jones was called to Oak Hill Inn and Suites to assist a visitation Dec. 7. Department of Human Services employee April Martin said the visit was due to a complaint of drugs being in the room with a baby. Pamela Highsmith said Shannon Garcia and her daughter were in the room. Because of a protective order against Garcia, he was arrested for the violation. Highsmith was arrested for a child support warrant out of Sequoyah County. When Officer Jones noticed Highsmith tried to go through her purse, he asked if he could check it, and she agreed. He found a pipe that had been made from an ink pen and glass tube. Highsmith said it was her "candy cane pipe," and admitted to smoking methamphetamine the night before. Both were taken to the detention center.
On Dec. 4, Officer Matthew Frits went to Reasor's in reference to a possible intoxicated person. Dispatch said the suspect appeared to be passed out on the side of the building. The officer found Byron Fields lying on a pallet at the side of the store. Frits asked the man what he was doing and he said he was trying to get some sunlight. Fields also said he had been drinking earlier. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Nicholas Rayne was arrested after officers found him passed out in a front yard. On Dec. 5, Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to 302 Pendleton Ave. after a caller said a man had been knocking on their door all times of the day and night. Officer McNiel found the suspect lying in the front yard and checked to see if he was breathing. He awoke Rayne and asked if he had been drinking. The man said he had and he lived around there, but his address on his license was for another town in Oklahoma. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Dec. 9, Officer Cory Keele responded to 320 S. Cherokee Ave. on a report of a gym bag left behind a construction site. He found several different items in the bag: an Xbox 360, computer speakers, saw blades, cassette tapes, hygiene products, and clothing. Officer Keele said the items appeared to be old and the Xbox was in poor condition. The bag was logged into evidence as found property.
