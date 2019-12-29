A man got additional charges after he threatened to hurt a man he had already assaulted.
Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Arby's on a report of an assault Dec. 22. The victim had multiple knots and red marks on his face, and said Dayne Whitehorn assaulted him, but he didn't know the reason. The man said the assault took place at an apartment near the restaurant, and officers walked there where they spoke to witnesses. Officer Bronson McNiel located Whitehorn outside and arrested him for assault and battery. The victim said he was over at the apartment to drink alcohol when Whitehorn punched him. He said he made it to Arby's where he was able to call 911. Officer Robbie Bacon, who was transporting the suspect to the police department, notified Cobb that Whitehorn threatened to beat up the victim when he got out of jail. Officers then transported Whitehorn to the detention center where he was booked for assault and battery and threatening to perform acts of violence. The victim was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital for head injuries.
On Dec. 21, Officer Josh Girdner responded to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Downing Street in reference to a suspicious person. He watched as the man was unsteady on his feet walking past Love's Country Store and near Norris Park. The man urinated beside the building that faced toward the park. The officer asked William Rea why he was relieving himself so close to the park, and he said he couldn't hold it in anymore. Girdner advised Rea that he had several opportunities to use the public restrooms. Rea said he has a disability and that's why he was unsteady as he walked. He was taken to jail and booked for outraging public decency.
Samuel Crow was arrested Dec. 18 after witnesses said he hit a woman in the face. Sgt. Jason Girdner was called to the parking lot of Reasor's when dispatched notified him that Crow fled on foot. Girdner saw the suspect running behind Dollar General, and ordered him to stop. Crow was carrying a pouch in his hands as he began to walk toward the officer. He dropped the pouch and was detained. The woman, who witnesses said was hit, met with Girdner and denied that she was assaulted. She refused to cooperate and wouldn't fill out a statement on the matter. Officers found marijuana, empty baggies, and scales inside Crow's pouch. He was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic assault and battery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 22, Officer Cobb was responded to McDonald's on a report of an intoxicated man in the bathroom. Dispatch said Donny McManus Jr. locked himself in one of the stalls and was inhaling duster from a can. When Cobb entered the bathroom, the man was huffing canned air and immediately tried to hide the can under his jacket. The officer arrested McManus and asked him why he was huffing air in the bathroom. He said he was upset he had a long walk home, and decided to do that instead. Cobb searched a backpack that belonged to McManus, and found another can. McManus was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
