A Welling man was arrested after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
On Sept. 25, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road when he noticed an SUV that only had one headlight. He pulled the vehicle over and the driver, Jeffery Haulmark, handed him his driver's license and proof of insurance card. The man said he was headed home from a friend's house off Willis Road. The driver's information came back valid and he was issued a warning for defective equipment. Scott asked Haulmark to step out of the vehicle. He told him he was free to leave, and as they were walking back to their vehicles, Scott said the area he was coming from was known for drug activity. The officer asked if there were any drugs or guns in the SUV; Haulmark said there wasn't and gave him permission to search it. Scott found a glasses case that contained a smoking devise with methamphetamine inside. Haulmark was arrested and admitted the meth belonged to him.
On Sept. 27, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near Pendleton Street where he noticed a vehicle change lanes without signalling. He pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver for a license and proof of insurance. He said he didn't have his license on him but gave the officer his name and date of birth. When Qualls was unable to verify proof of insurance, he came back to talk to the driver. That's when he could smell marijuana. He asked the man if he had been smoking and he said he had. The driver said there was marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Qualls found a black container with the drug in it, along with two partially burned blunts. The driver told him he didn't have a medical marijuana card and he was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and a written warning for failure to signal.
On Sept. 28, Office William J. Robertson responded to a call of a shoplifter at Walmart. Dispatch said the suspect left toward the old casino parking lot and he was wearing a hat and red shirt. The officer found the man, put him in handcuffs and took back to the Walmart Asset Protection officer. Asset Protection Associate Stephen McDaniel said he watched the man grab shirts and conceal them down his pants. When he failed to purchase the items, he was approached by mangers and ran from the store. The man put the shirts in the back of a pickup truck and those were recovered by officers. The suspect was issued a citation for petit larceny and was released.
A woman was cited after she tried to steal $98.97 worth of items at Walmart. On Sept. 25, Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to the store where APA officers had the woman detained. They said she would scan a few items then put non-scanned items in a bag together. She continued to do that for approximately five minutes before she paid for the merchandise she scanned. Cates issued her a citation for petit larceny.
Officer Bronson McNiel told a man to leave the area of EZ Mart and Dominoes because of several complaints. Erik Lane said he understood and left the area. An hour later, the officer drove by the same location and saw the man sitting on the curb while he drank a beer. Lane was intoxicated by that point and was arrested.
