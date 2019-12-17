A Tahlequah man was arrested after he tried to break into a vehicle and got caught.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Royal Oaks Apartments on a vehicle burglary. When he arrived, he could see two people fighting in the backseat of vehicle. One man had another man in a headlock, and Officer Donnell told him to let go. The man in the headlock, Dalton Poafpybitty, was removed and handcuffed. Adrianne Bell said she and Gregorio Reynosa were sitting in the vehicle when Poafpybitty got into the car and tried to take it. She said both men began to fight and Reynosa tried to get the Poafpybitty out of the vehicle. Bell and Reynosa said they had never seen him the suspect before that night. Poafpybitty claimed the two people were his friends, but he didn’t know their names. During a patdown, Office Donnell found glass pipes and a set of scales. Poafpybitty said the items weren’t his and accused Bell and Reynosa of planting them. Officer Michael Cates said he had stopped Poafpybitty earlier that night and he had those same items in his pockets. Poafpybitty was taken to the detention center and booked for second-degree burglary.
Nathanial Foster was arrested after he refused to leave a local business that he turned into his personal residence. On Dec. 13, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Start internet cafe on a report of a man asleep under the back steps. Foster had made a bed out of plywood, had a pillow with a blanket, and had sacks of food under the steps. Officer Donnell awoke Foster, who said he had been staying under the steps for a couple of days. The manager of Start offered Foster a hot drink, but told him he couldn’t stay under there anymore. Foster refused to leave and became uncooperative and disrespectful when the officer told him he wasn’t allowed to be there, or sleep in the streets of Tahlequah. Foster was offered a ride, but he refused it. He was taken to city jail and booked for vagrancy.
Officer Robert Jones was called to Lowry’s Dec. 10 on a report of an intoxicated man throwing plastic barrels and yelling. He could see Alexander Calderon lying on the ground and asked him if he was OK. The man yelled at the officer to leave him alone and struggled to get to his feet. As Calderon tried to walk away, Officer Jones grabbed him by the arm. Calderon grasped a hot tub and refused to let go, so he was placed on the ground and handcuffed. Officer Jones attempted to give him a field sobriety test, but the suspect was unable to follow simple instructions. Calderon was taken to the detention center for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.