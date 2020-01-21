A local man reportedly had drugs, needles, and a counterfeit bill on him when he was arrested.
On Jan. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon assisted another officer with a felony warrant service on West Fox Street. While inside the house, Bacon was speaking with Joshua Phillips, and he told the officer he might have a warrant. Phillips was detained and told the officer he had "dope and points" in his pocket. During a pat-down on Phillips, Bacon found capped syringes and methamphetamine. He also found a pipe that had an odor of burnt marijuana. Phillips was taken to the detention center, where officers found a counterfeit $100 bill.
Nancy Dyson called the police after she found Jacob Parsley in her house Jan. 13. Officer Robert Jones located the suspect near EZ Mart. Dyson said the man yelled and screamed as he approached her. She said she backed out of the house and called police. Parsley was taken to the detention center and booked for a warrant, public intoxication, and unlawful entry.
On Jan. 11, Officer Robert Jones responded to Dollar General on a report of a man with drugs. An employee said the man dropped marijuana as he walked past the registers. The man quickly picked up the marijuana, put it back in his pockets, and continued to shop. Jones made contact with the suspect and he admitted he dropped the drug. He said he didn't have a medical marijuana card, but he qualified for one. Jones issued the man two citations and he was released.
Officer Chris Smith received a call in regard to a man who was beating on car windows Jan. 10. Rocky Chippewa was unable to stand and couldn't tell the officer his name. Due to his demeanor and the strong odor of alcohol, Chippewa was arrested for public intoxication.
