Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.