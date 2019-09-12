A Tahlequah man was arrested when officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Allen Road and Vinita Avenue when he noticed the front-seat passenger in a red car wasn't wearing a seat belt. He pulled over the vehicle at Bumblebee Trailer Park and asked the driver for his license and insurance. Trae Cordell said he didn't have a license, and Scott noticed a large knife lying in the driver's lap and a screwdriver in the ignition. He asked Cordell to step out and detained him for safety reasons. Officer Michael Cates had the passenger step out of the vehicle. While searching the car, officers found a digital scale, a cut straw that contained residue, and a cut metal spoon that had residue on it. Scott found a 100-gram weight and a plastic bag that contained several small bags on Cordell. He asked him if there was anything else on him. Cordell pulled out a syringe from his waistband that contained methamphetamine. He was taking to the detention center and booked for driving while driver's license was revoked, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The passenger was issued a citation for the seat belt violation.
Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Walmart on a report of a suicidal man on Sept. 9. The father of the man was asked to step away from his son so officers could talk to him. Ryan Cottrell said he wasn't suicidal and he wanted his phone so he could go home with his father. Bacon noticed the man was intoxicated and asked him how much alcohol he had consumed. Cottrell said he had a pint of vodka an hour prior to speaking with officers. He was given a field sobriety test, and after it was determined that he was impaired, he was arrested and taken to the detention center.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Tahlequah Drug Co. on a report of an intoxicated man on Sept. 3. He met with one of the doctors, who said Edward Sawney showed up all of a sudden and he was waiting in a room. The officer said Sawney was drunk and told them he would "go back into the field and stay." He was arrested and taken to city jail.
On Sept. 3, Donovan Swepston was arrest for public intoxication after officers found him standing in the street. Officer Thomas Donnell tried to calm the man, who appeared to be scared and unnerved. He had nothing illegal on him. Officers called for an ambulance to check Swepston in case he had overdosed. EMS said the man was OK and he was taken to city jail.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling near Woodhaven Avenue when he noticed a man stumbling as he walked to Big B's convenience store on Sept. 12. Sam Vann Jr. said he had just awakened and he was walking to the store to buy beer. He said he drank two pints of alcohol earlier in the evening. He was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
On Sept. 10, Officer Brian Jordan was on patrol when he noticed a truck driving 52 mph in a marked 35 mph zone on South Muskogee Avenue. He pulled the driver over and asked for his license and insurance. Dylan Yanez said he didn't have a license because it had been revoked. He was arrested and taken to city jail, where he was booked for driving while revoked and speeding.
