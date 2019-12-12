Officers arrested two men during a traffic stop after they showed signs of being under the influence.
On Dec. 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on Monroe Street, behind a truck. When he ran the license plate number, he noticed the 2019 year sticker was on the wrong side of the tag and it covered the month sticker. The tag returned expired so Scott pulled the truck over. The driver, Apolinar Magdaleno, gave the officer a Mexico driver's license and a passport that expired in 2011. The other passengers gave Lt. Scott their Mexico identification cards. When doing so, he noticed there was an odor of alcohol coming from the truck. When the officer ran the information, he determined that Magdaleno didn't have a valid driver's license. He had the man step out of the truck and said he was unsteady on his feet, and wouldn't follow simple tasks. Magdaleno was arrested after a field sobriety test, and after he admitted to having five drinks. Officer Michael Cates talked to the passenger, Diubani Chavez-Hernandez, and he was also given a sobriety test after he admitted to drinking. Both men were taken to the detention center and booked. The other passenger was released after a sobriety test and showed no signs of being under the influence.
Police Detective Bryan Swim was dispatched to Family Dollar Dec. 4 on a report of a shoplifter. Chelsea Fishinghawk was leaving the store when the officer approached her and asked if she took anything. She had a razor in her purse, and lipstick and headbands concealed in her clothing. The manager of the store came outside with a Bluetooth speaker she had taken from Fishinghawk as she was checking out with other items. Fishinghawk admitted to taking the items, and said she had money to pay for them. Detective Bryan Swim said there were three previous shoplifting municipal charges on Fishinghawk. She was arrested and taken to the detention center.
On Dec. 11, Officer Matthew Frits was called to the Tahlequah City Clerk's office in regard to Edward Sawney's being passed out on a bench. The man was asleep in the office and smelled of alcohol, and was unsteady on his feet. Sawney was arrested and taken to city jail for booking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.