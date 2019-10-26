On Oct. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue where he noticed a vehicle bearing a license plate that was blacked out. He pulled the driver over and asked for license and insurance. The man said he didnâ€™t have insurance on the vehicle, but gave the officer his license. Girdner asked the two passengers for their identification and one of them gave him an ID. The other said he didnâ€™t have one, but gave the name Josh Wilson and a date-of-birth. Girdner was unable to find any information on Wilson and asked for his middle name, but nothing came up. He had the driver step out and asked who the passenger was. He said it was Joshua Bird and Girdner was able to find a booking photo and a warrant. The passenger, Bird, was arrested for obstruction and Girdner found a baggie of marijuana in his wallet. K-9 officer Burro alerted on the vehicle and officers searched it. More marijuana was found in a purse and a cigarette pack, as well as a bong and a glass pipe. The driver and other passenger took ownership of the findings and were issued citations. Bird took ownership of the bong and pipe and was taken to city jail.
