A Tahlequah woman was arrested after officers had to break up a fight.
On Oct. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan responded to a call of a domestic fight at 212 N. East Ave. When he arrived, a woman ran outside and yelled "Here, in here!" Several people were wrestling just inside the door and Jordan could see a woman yelling and cursing at what appeared to be her parents. The father was trying to hold Ana Aguilar, who was trying to attack her mother. Officers intervened when the suspect pulled back and spit on her mother. They were able to handcuff the woman and get her under control. The parents said Aguilar came to their house intoxicated and she began to scream and hit both of them. Jordan asked if they wanted to press charges, and they said they didn't. Jordan asked the woman how much she had to drink, and she said a bottle of tequila. She was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Oct. 18, Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol at Tahlequah Mini Storage when he noticed a truck in the back row of the storage units. Two women were standing near the rear of the vehicle and said they had permission to be there. Deanna Slover-Birdtail said the owner told her she could haul off any trash she wanted. Dispatch contacted the owner, who said the women didn't have permission nor were they hired to clean. The other woman reported Slover-Birdtail said she needed to pick up some stuff at the storage unit, and the door to the unit wasn't locked. They removed a metal cabinet and a wooden drawer and loaded them onto the truck. Slover-Birdtail was taken to the detention center for booking. While she was taken to be dressed out, officers found a glass container with methamphetamine in it. She was charged with burglary, trespassing, and possession for controlled dangerous substance.
On Oct. 19, Officer Jordan was on a call at EZ Mart when he noticed a man and a woman walk into a store. Sgt. Brian Qualls thought he had seen the man's name on a list of warrants and checked dispatch for confirmation. Jordan saw the pair walking on South Muskogee Avenue and asked the man for his name. He said he was Daryn Little and gave the officer a Cherokee Nation ID with that name. Jordan didn't believe the man and checked his computer for a booking photo of Daryn Laconsello, the man with the warrant. He found the photo and was able to match the tattoos, confirming the man was Laconsello. He was arrested and taken to the detention center.
Brandon Jumper was arrested after he was pulled over without a valid driver's license. On Oct. 24, Officer Steven Smith was on patrol near Allen Road when he noticed a Chevy Malibu with a brake light out. He pulled the driver over and asked to see his license. Jumper said he didn't have one but did have an ID. When Smith was walking back to his patrol unit, Jumper said he had a warrant out of Mayes County. Dispatch said Jumper didn't have a license at all, and when Smith went back to the vehicle, he noticed a multi-colored glass pipe in the console. Jumper was taken to city jail and booked for no driver's license, no seat belt, possession of paraphernalia, and defective equipment.
Officer Smith was assigned to check on a man who was asleep on the sidewalk near Subway on South Muskogee Avenue Oct. 25. When he arrived, he saw Sequoyah Leach trying to stand up but keep falling. When Smith patted Leach down, he found a bottle of Potter's vodka 100 proof in his pocket. Leach was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
