Police officers found trash and used syringes last week under the Fourth Street Bridge.
On Aug. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele and Assistant Chief Steve Garner were on bike patrol in the area of Fourth Street and Basin Avenue. They decided to check under the bridge due to illegal dumping and vagrant activity. Keele spotted trash, clothing and graffiti everywhere. They found three to five used syringes and several caps to other syringes that were not found. They secured the items in a sharp container and sent them to the Tahlequah Police Department for destruction.
Officer Josh Girdner was called to Walmart to the report of a shoplifter. Asset Protection officers said they had a man in their office. AP Manager Misty Dick said she watched the subject shop in the grocery section of the store. He then went to the self-checkout to ring items up when he intentionally failed to scan a bag of chicken nuggets. He was confronted and escorted to the AP office, where he was cited for petit larceny by Girdner.
On Aug. 19, Rheanna Barnes filed a report that a known man got into her car and dumped his bathroom trash all over the floors and seats. She said she was picking up her sister at school when the man did this and she would like the information to be on file.
