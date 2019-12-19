A Tahlequah Police Department officer dealt with three different shoplifters over a span of two hours.
On Dec. 14, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Walmart when he saw Asset Protection employees checking a shopping cart. Misty Dick said the woman who had the cart had shoplifted. Scott asked the woman what happened and she said she was pregnant, and didn't have enough money to pay for the items. Dick said the suspect selected several items and failed to scan some as she checked out. The woman was issued a citation and released from the store.
As Scott was waiting on paperwork for that incident, he was informed by Dick that a woman switched tags on items. The suspect scanned bedding that rang up for a lower price and continued to do this until she was finished. Scott asked her why she stole and she said since it was close to Christmas, she was trying to save money because she had kids. She was issued a citation and released from the store. The total amount she failed to scan correctly was $134.
While Scott was waiting for paperwork for that incident, Dick informed him she was watching another woman who was acting suspiciously. The suspect, Randa White, had been banned from the store previously. Scott met with White as she tried checking out, and she said she wasn't able to purchase anything because her check wouldn't go through. She was arrested for trespassing and taken to city jail for booking.
