The same Tahlequah man was arrested three times in less than a week for public intoxication.
On Feb. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was called to Arvest Bank for a disturbance. Edward Sawney was in the foyer of the bank and was arguing with employees about his funds. The man had a strong odor of alcohol on him and was taken to jail. On Feb. 29, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to The Grill on reports that Sawney was barking at customers. He was sitting at a booth and reeked of alcohol. He was arrested again and taken to jail. On March 3, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a drunken Sawney at City Hall. The man was lying down on a bench inside City Hall, and told the officer he was ready to go with him. Sawney was arrested a third time and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Zachariah Lake was arrested after officers noticed he was under the influence of drugs March 3. Officer Michael Gray responded to North Cedar Avenue, where he met with Lake. Gray said he knew the man was on some type of narcotic while the two spoke. Lake said he smoked methamphetamine, and his wife said he had been awake for three days. Lake was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On March 2, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol near Casey’s General Store on East Downing Street when he noticed a vehicle with a brake light out. During the traffic stop, the driver was cleared of warrants, but a passenger, Brian Osburn, had a warrant for child support for $4,980. The passenger was arrested and told Cobb he didn’t have anything illegal on him. Cobb patted the man down and couldn’t find anything suspicious, so Osburn was taken to jail. A correction officer said Osburn had a cigarette box that contained drugs hidden in his groin area. Cobb told the officer to add charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
