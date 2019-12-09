A Tahlequah man was arrested after he refused to cooperate with officers.
On Dec. 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was advised by dispatch that a man was walking in traffic on West Fourth Street. Clinton Shane Keys admitted he had been drinking and was unsteady on his feet. Officer Reed said the man became agitated, and yelled at him and other officers. He told Keys to turn around and put his hands behind his back. The man refused and clenched his fists. Officer Reed and Mathew Frits got Keys on the ground, but he refused to cooperate. Eventually, they were able to handcuff him and take him to the detention center.
On Dec. 3, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to 605 Pamela St. in reference to a man walking behind an apartment complex. The caller described what the man was wearing and where he was headed. Officer Reed drove toward that location and saw Tanner Pritchett on Park Hill Road. Dispatch notified the officer that Pritchett had a warrant, and he was arrested. Officer Reed found a syringe, a spoon with residue, and a scale with residue in Pritchettâ€™s backpack. He was taken to city jail.
Alex Calderon was arrested after he showed up intoxicated at Braumâ€™s Dec. 7. Officer Frits was called to the restaurant and employees pointed out Calderon, who was sitting at a table in front of the ice cream bar. Both men walked outside so they could speak, and Officer Frits noticed the man was unsteady on his feet. Calderon also slurred his words. He was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Officer Reed was assisting Officer Steven Smith during a traffic stop Dec. 6. The driver asked for his jacket that was inside the vehicle, and the officer retrieved it. He searched the jacket to make sure there were no items that could harm the officers, and found a one-hitter in a pocket. The driver said the jacket was his but the one-hitter wasnâ€™t. He was issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia.
Dale King was arrested for public intoxication after officers found him walking near Fox Street and Hillcrest Avenue Dec. 6. The man was unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking whiskey and wine. He was taken to city jail and booked.
On Dec. 6, Officer Michael Gray responded to a call about a deer that had been hit by a vehicle. He said the deer had two broken legs and was still alive. The officer fired one shot to euthanize the deer, and he removed it from the roadway.
Officer Bronson McNiel was called to 303 W. Fourth St. about a bicycle found in the bushes. The officer took the bike and logged it into evidence.
