A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she pulled a used syringe out of her bra.
On Oct. 14, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Reed-Culver Funeral Home when he noticed a white car stopped at the intersection. Jayma Drain walked up the car and began speaking with the driver. When the officer turned on his emergency lights and asked the woman what she was doing, she said she was asking for a ride. Scott spoke to the driver, who said she thought Drain was a friend of hers, and was free to go. Scott noticed Drain was acting intoxicated and asked her how much she had to drink. She said she didn’t drink anything and took a breathalyzer test, which turned out to be high. He also noticed something sticking out from her bra and asked her what it was. She said it was a cigarette, and he told her a female officer would come to check. Drain then pulled out a used syringe and was taken to jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Alonzo Zamora Vasquez said a man who skipped out on his bill had threatened him. On Oct. 14, Officer J.D. Alberty was called to investigate the report at El Zarape Mexican Restaurant. Vasquez said the man ate and left without paying for his meal. He found the man’s photo on Facebook and posted it on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying he didn’t pay. The man called the restaurant and threatened to beat up Vasquez if he didn’t take the photo down. He told the man if he came in and paid his bill, the photo would be taken down. The man continued to make threats.
On Oct. 14, Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to East Chickasaw Street and South Water Avenue on a report of an intoxicated woman who tried to get into a delivery van. Ella Milstead was lying on the ground next to the van and needed help to stand up. The driver said Milstead tried to get in the vehicle while he was making a delivery. She was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
