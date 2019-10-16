A man and a woman blamed family members for the odor of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Oct. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol at East Fourth Street and South Park Hill Road when he noticed a vehicle that didn’t have a working tag light. He stopped the vehicle and asked the driver for her license and insurance. Bacon could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he asked about it, the passenger said they picked up a blanket from his cousin's house and they are the ones who smoke. After the driver’s information cleared, the officer asked if they had their medical marijuana cards, and both said they didn’t. He asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the vehicle; she said her sister smokes and she left two roaches in the ashtray. Bacon searched the vehicle and didn’t find any additional marijuana. He issued the driver a citation for possession.
Jacob Stopp was arrested after he tried to steal a game from Walmart. On Oct. 8, Officer Chase Reed was called to the store and Asset Protection officers said the man had merchandise in his waistband. Reed found Stopp in the frozen food aisle where he told him to remove the item. He pulled out a Nintendo 3DS game and showed the officer where the case was. There were two security cases that had been damaged in Stopp’s shopping basket. Reed said the man punctured the case to disarm the alarm and opened the case to remove the game. He was taken to city jail and booked for destruction of private property.
On Oct. 10, Officer Matthew Frits took a report from Hal Gage at the police department. Gage said he owns the Royal Oaks apartments and a woman was trespassing. The woman had been in one of the apartments with a friend, and Gage said he made it clear he didn’t want her there. Frits talked to the resident from the apartment and let them know the woman is banned.
Asya Tims said she received multiple calls from an agency called Abler & Lawton on Oct. 10. The caller told her she owed money for a breach of contract and that a legal claim had been filed against her by a company called Smart Pay. Tims said she purchased a phone through Metro PCS in 2018 and used a third party site called Smart Pay. She called Metro and explained what happened and they told her it was a scam. She wanted to file a report because she was concerned the company had her Social Security number, date of birth, and bank information.
On Oct. 8, Officer Reed was called to 215 S. Muskogee Ave. in reference to a vandalism report. Kristen Thomas said a smart board had been damaged and she needed to a report on file. Reed spoke to a student who said she noticed the damaged board, and when she arrived on the property that morning, the door that leads to the classrooms was unlocked.
Lance Chitty asked to file a threats report on a man who said he wanted to kill him. On Oct. 7, he said an incident had occurred the week before and he felt he should report it. Chitty said the man stole a leather jacket and a backpack that had a “dungeons and dragons” book in it. He said the man hit him in the head and he didn’t think the situation would end peacefully. Police advised him if there were any problems to call them.
On Oct. 12, Officer Bacon was dispatched to Stage for a shoplifting incident. He met with a store employee, who said she heard the sensors go off and saw a woman getting into an SUV. The woman looked like she was carrying Nike and Adidas items. The officer reviewed the camera footage, and due to the location of the incident, there was no film.
