Three were arrested at Felts Park after they admitted to drinking vodka.
Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Felts Park to the report of a disturbance on Aug. 29. He found Elizabeth Ishcomer, Bryan Fields and Corey Christie, who were all drunk. Ishcomer had two bottles of vodka and admitted to drinking. She was arrested for public intoxication. Fields also admitted to drinking and was arrested. Christie tried to resist arrest and was taken to the detention center.
James Drywater was arrested after officers searched for suspects on a shots fired call. On Aug. 30, Officer William J. Robertson was looking for someone who could have fired shots in the area of Fox Street and Lee Avenue when he saw Tiffany Sharp and Drywater walking on West Avenue. The officer was notified the man had felony warrants out of Sequoyah County and placed him under arrest. While Robertson was patting down the subject, he found a glass pipe and two syringes. Residue tested positive for methamphetamine. Drywater was booked for his warrants, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 31, Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol near North Cedar Avenue where he noticed a truck drive through a stop sign. The driver was in the southbound lane while traveling north. Bacon pulled over the driver, Jodi Hooper, and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. She said she was drinking prior to the traffic stop and had several open containers of Straw-ber-ritas on the floorboard. Officers determined Hooper was too intoxicated to drive, and they arrested her.
Irma Chastain was arrested after she refused to cooperate with officers during a traffic stop. On Sept. 2, Officer Steven Smith was patrolling on Bluff Avenue and May Avenue, where he clocked a Honda Accord going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Chastain tried to get out of her vehicle when she was pulled over and had to be told to get back in. She said she didn't have her driver's license because it had been suspended, and Smith had to ask her several times for the spelling of her name. She said she already gave him her last name and wasn't going to give it again. He told her she would be arrested if she didn't cooperate and asked her to spell her last name again. She refused and was arrested for driving under suspension, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt.
Officer Bacon was dispatched to 411 E. Ward St. on a trespassing incident. A man said his mother was drunk and had already left his apartment. The officer found Georgina Mollie near the intersection of East Ward Street and East Avenue. She was unsteady on her feet, slurred her speech and smelled of alcohol. She was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Marcus Osceola was arrested Aug. 30 after Officer Michael Cates saw him walking drunk through First State Bank parking lot. The man said he was coming from Ned's and he drank approximately a six-pack. He was taken to city jail and issued a citation for public intoxication.
On Aug. 31, Officer Justin Leatherwood responded to a call of a man who said he needed EMS because he did something "dumb." Michael Janes said he ingested meth a few hours earlier and he heart felt "heavy" in his chest. EMS checked him out and said his heart was fine. Once the suspect was cleared, Leatherwood arrested him for public intoxication.
Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Muskogee Avenue to the report of a man who was drunk and pulling down his shorts. Bosephus Wing had a strong odor of alcohol on him and he was given a field sobriety test. He had six out of six markers and was arrested.
