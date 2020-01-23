Two people were arrested after crashing into parked vehicles in front of the Armory Municipal Center.
On Jan. 18, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was called to investigate a possible injury crash involving a drunken driver. Skeet Matthews said he was drinking and apologized for what he did. Presley, who said the driver reeked of alcohol and marijuana, asked him if he had been drinking. Matthews said he drank a JÃ¤gerbomb and that he had his medical marijuana card. After a field sobriety test determined the driver was under the influence, he was arrested and told officers he wanted to talk to his attorney. Jacari Mayfield was with Matthews during the crash and she was also reportedly drunk. Officer Robbie Bacon said the woman complained of shoulder pain while he took her to jail, and EMS was called.
Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Walmart in response to a shoplifting Jan. 18. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said he saw Samantha McClure select several items and head toward self-checkout registers. The woman would scan one item, but bag several items instead. McClure was stopped before she could leave the store and taken to the AP office. Employees recovered all the items and determined she under scanned $442 worth of them. Before McClure was taken to jail, Robertson asked if she had anything illegal on her, but she said she didnâ€™t. While she was booked, officers found syringes, scales, and methamphetamine in her purse. She was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drub paraphernalia, and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Jeffery Vaughn was arrested after he was caught trying to steal a vehicle at a local bar. On Jan. 18, Officer Justin Leatherwood was called to West Shawnee Street, where he was waved down by Alejandro Marquez. He said he was at Kroner and Baer and heard a noise coming from his Jeep. He saw Vaughn in the vehicle and confronted him, but the suspect fled and was chased by Marquez. Leatherwood searched Vaughn and found drugs and syringes in his pockets. Sgt. Bryan Qualls and Officer Brian Jordan went with the victim to the Jeep to see if anything was missing. They found a blue-handled knife in the vehicle, and the plastic cover to the steering wheel was removed. Officers said it looked like Vaughn pried on the ignition with the knife and pliers to remove it to start the vehicle.
On Jan. 18, Sgt. Presley was assigned to located a wanted person on West Fox Street. He found Dorothyia Brackett trying to hide from him in the residence and arrested her. While on the way to jail, Brackett said Darryll Matheny pointed a gun at her and hit her on the side of her head an hour before Presley arrived. The officer said the only other person at the house was Eward Gandy, and the other man was gone. At the jail, Brackett had a knot where she said she was hit, and she wanted to press charges. Presley checked for warrants on Gandy and returned to the house to arrest him. When officers arrived, Gandy, Matheny, and Josh Phillips were there, and all three were arrested.
On Jan. 20, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol when he noticed two men near a business that was closed. One of the men said he was trying to charge his phone, and the other, Jessie Smith, said he was homeless and hanging out. Scott said Smith was holding a bottle of wine, and trying to hide it from him. Smith was unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking wine. He was taken to jail for public drunk and the other man was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.