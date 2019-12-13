A local man was arrested after law enforcement officers saw him vomiting in the grass.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls assisted Officer Brian Jordan on an assault call on Lois Lane. Afterward, Qualls was approaching the end of the road when he noticed a vehicle parked near a dumpster. As the officer got closer, he could see the driver leaning out of the vehicle and throwing up. He could smell a strong odor of alcohol and asked Wyatt Estes how much he had to drink. The suspect claimed his friends got him "f**ked up." Qualls asked Estes where he lived, and Estes pointed to a residence on Lois Lane. The officer asked him his name and he said it was Wyatt Wright, and that he was born in June 1998. While Qualls was talking to dispatch, Estes asked if he said his name was Wright, and then clarified it was Estes. Qualls confirmed the correct name and date of birth to be June 2000. He asked Estes why he lied, and the suspect admitted he didn't want to go to jail. Estes was arrested for public intoxication, and during the booking process, he said he drank seven beers and one shot of whiskey, and smoked marijuana.
Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart Dec. 5 on a report of a two people who shoplifted. He parked near the grocery entrance and waited for Nelson and Norma Hobbs to leave. Gray saw two individuals who matched the description given by dispatch. An employee stopped the Hobbses and said it was because of concealed merchandise that had not been paid for, and escorted them to the Asset Protection office. Misty Dick said she observed Nelson in the electronics department, where he took a dash cam pro and two tablets. He left the department and met with Norma. They walked over to ladies' wear, where Norma took a pair of leggings and put them inside the sleeve of a coat that was tied around her waist. Nelson went to the pet aisle and concealed the electronics. When they checked out, Nelson scanned the tablet, but it rang up as a 10-cent book cover. The total amount of stolen items was $156. The couple were arrested and taken to the detention center.
On Dec. 7, Sgt. Qualls was called to Walmart for an incident that involved a juvenile who shoplifted. He met with the teen, who said he "messed up." Misty Dick said the teen took a phone charger out of its package, and put it in his pocket. As he left the store, he was stopped and taken to the Asset Protection office. The teen was issued a citation for petit larceny and released to his mother.
