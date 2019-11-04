A woman was arrested after she showed up at a health facility, apparently high on methamphetamine.
On Nov. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to NEOHealth on a report of a woman under the influence. Brandy Henderson was in one of the patient rooms and would not sit still. She kept grabbing at herself and said the "cartel" was going to end her "blood line." The officer asked her if she had done drugs and she said "they" kept making her smoke methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken to city jail for booking.
On Nov. 2, Officer Matthew Frits was called to Walmart on a report of two women who shoplifted. Asset Protection Associates said women were seen on video surveillance under-scanning $41.99 worth of items. Deanna Nofire stood next to the other woman, who took a 25-cent Kool-Aid packet and scanned it underneath other items. Nofire had warrants through Cherokee County and Tahlequah and was arrested. The other woman was cited and released.
Trenton Grass was arrested for public intoxication after he was seen yelling at cars at Hit-N-Run convenience store Nov. 1. Officer Steven Smith said the man wasn't wearing a shirt and was holding an open can of Hurricane beer. Grass was taken to city jail for booking.
Dale Rowland Jr reported a bus at Calvary Baptist Church had been vandalized Nov. 3. Detective Bryan Swim said the passenger-side window looked as if it had been broken from the outside. There were no cameras at the church, and the bus had been parked under a light pole next to the road.
Dylan Buttermore said someone egged his car Oct. 31 in Chili's parking lot. He told officers he had cleaned the car and couldn't see any damage, but wanted to make a report.
