A woman was arrested while two passengers ran from her vehicle.
On Nov. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol near the casino after a man with warrants was seen entering the property. The vehicle the man was seen getting into got onto Willis Road. Leatherwood said the tag was out of date so he activated his emergency lights. The vehicle continued onto a private drive, where two passengers jumped out and fled. The driver, Stephanie Holcomb, had a revoked driver’s license and the vehicle had no insurance. It was determined the tag that belonged to the vehicle was supposed to be an Arkansas one. Leatherwood said that as Holcomb was arrested, she admitted having methamphetamine and marijuana in her purse. She was taken to the detention center and booked for several traffic violations, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandy Fields was arrested after she purportedly stole several items from Walmart Nov. 20. Officer McNiel was dispatched to the store, and was notified that the suspect left in a gold Honda CRV. She was last seen eastbound on Ballentine Road and the officer said thieves typically use that route to avoid law enforcement. He drove to Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass, where he said he believed the vehicle would be. He immediately saw the Honda and pulled the driver over. Fields denied taking anything from Walmart and gave the officer a receipt for items she bought. Asset Protection employees said they saw her take a Christmas tree cover, candle waxes, and a box of food mix, and underrang them. They said Fields put those items in the rear of her vehicle. McNiel asked the woman if should would open the rear door and she did. He found the stolen items and took Fields to the detention center. She also had a warrant, but she said her aunt works for the city and was supposed to take care of it for her.
Officer William J. Robertson responded to a call of shoplifting at Walmart Nov. 22. Stephen McDaniel said Colton Jackson and Jessica Webster failed to ring up darts as they were checking out. They were stopped as they exited the store and were taken to Asset Protection offices, where the stolen darts were recovered. Jackson was arrested for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden and Webster was arrested for larceny of merchandise.
Zirl Hopkins was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance at Dewain’s Place Nov. 21. Officer McNiel said the man was leaning against the wall of the bar and yelling profanities at people. Others said Hopkins was trying to fight people in the bar. McNiel said the man was drunk, getting irate and acting irrational. He was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint Nov. 20. Stephen McDaniel said he watched a woman conceal jogging pants, socks, underwear, pop socket, and pens in her purse. He said the woman walked out of the store without paying for the items and fled before police arrived. The total amount she stole was worth $61.05.
