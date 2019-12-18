A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she screamed and kicked an officer.
On Dec. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assisting another officer who was taking a theft report at Blackhawk Liquor. The woman who matched the description was near the Hit N Run store, where Officer Smith made contact with her. Shannon Sharp yelled that she was having a bad day. As she was talking to the officer, she tried to grab his flashlight. Sharp then lay down on the cold, wet road and continued to scream. She asked if she could leave, and the officer said no. She began to walk away and when she was told to stop, she sat in the road. As Smith tried to arrest her, she threw herself on the ground and hit her head, and kicked Smith in his leg. She was taken to the detention center and booked.
Officer William Robertson was dispatched to a domestic at Oak Park Motel Dec. 14. A woman said she and her boyfriend had been drinking and the two got into an argument. She said Dale McCoy left before officers arrived. Officer Robertson drove around the area but was unable to find the man. When he drove back to the motel, McCoy was sitting near the motel room. He said the two were arguing and he went for a walk to calm down. McCoy said he didn’t have anywhere else to go, so he was going to walk around Tahlequah for a few hours. Officer Robertson asked if he had been drinking and he said he had. McCoy was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
On Dec. 14, Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to McDonald’s to check on a woman who was passed out in a vehicle. He found the vehicle with its flashers on and Crystal Robertson lying across the seat. Officer Leatherwood banked on the vehicle windows and didn’t get a response from the woman. Officer Michael Gray opened the door and got Robertson to wake up. She smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She was arrested and booked for public intoxication and warrants.
Trenton Grass was arrested after he walked into the Tahlequah Fire Department while intoxicated. On Dec. 17, Officer Matthew Frits was called to the station, from which firefighter Heath Pennington said Grass left on foot. The officer found Grass stumbling onto Water Street. Grass admitted to drinking, and he was taken to city jail and booked.
On Dec. 17, Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue, where he saw the driver of a Kia Optima run a red light. He turned around and tried to catch up with the vehicle, but due to heavy traffic, he pulled the vehicle over near Monroe Street. Brian Collis said he didn’t have a driver’s license, but gave the officer his Cherokee Nation ID card. Lt. Vick ran his information and confirmed Collis had a revoked license. He was arrested and booked for driving with a revoked driver’s license and failing to stop at red light.
