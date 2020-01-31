A woman who admitted to smoking drugs hit an officer as he was arresting her.
On Jan. 29, Officer Bryan Swim responded to Trimble Street Apartments on a report of a disturbance. He said Loni Natasha Wildcat Escalera was extremely agitated and yelling at a man. Escalera told officers she had overdosed a few weeks earlier and just returned the previous day from Monarch Recovery Center. She said she smoked methamphetamine the day before, as well as marijuana. As Swim was arresting the woman, she resisted. Sgt. Jason Girdner stepped in to assist and Escalera pulled away, slapping him in the face. She was taken to the ground and handcuffed. During the booking process at the detention center, Escalera continued to be combative and was placed in a restraint chair.
On Jan. 31, Marcos Ibara wanted to file a report about a protective violation at the police department. He told officers a person who has a protective order against him is hacking his phone, TV, and the GPS in his vehicle. Ibara said the person changed his alarm to go off at 4:45 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. and the parental settings on his TV were changed. The man showed Sgt. Bryan Qualls his GPS and said it had addresses he didn't put in. Qualls explained there was a possibility the addresses could have been previously put in the GPS.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Leoser Street Jan. 28 when he noticed a man on a bicycle with no light on the front. Jerome Brown had a warrant through Tahlequah and was arrested. Scott found in the man's pocket a clear smoking pipe that contained a burnt residue. Brown said he didn't know the pipe was in his pocket, but he was taken to jail for booking.
