A Tahlequah woman was arrested after officers deemed her to be under the influence of drugs.
On Jan. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits responded to a two-vehicle crash on Choctaw Street. Garie Laughlin said he was driving and came to a stop due to traffic when he was rear-ended by a Nissan. Devan Hampton-Mouse said she was driving behind Laughlin when he suddenly slammed on his brakes. Frits said Hampton-Mouse was swaying back and forth, seemed lethargic, and her pupils were dilated. He asked her several times if she took any drugs, narcotics, or drank any alcohol that day, and she said she didn’t. Laughlin was free to leave while Frits performed field sobriety tests on Hampton-Mouse. She was arrested after the tests and taken to jail for driving under the influence of drugs and no valid driver’s license.
Officer Kyle Reed was advised by dispatch that a woman was inside someone’s house on North Vinita Avenue Jan. 26. Dannielle Starr said she returned home from a friend's house and noticed someone inside her own. Starr said the woman had dirty blonde hair and was wearing a pink camouflage jacket and black yoga pants. She said the woman left the area. Reed was on his way there when he noticed Wanda Orouke in the alleyway near Grace Living Center. Reed said Orouke matched the description of the woman who was inside Starr’s house. Orouke was arrested and booked for second-degree burglary.
Travis Scroggins was arrested after he purportedly tried to steal $97 worth of items from Walmart Jan. 23. Asset Protection employee David Callison said Scroggins put several items in a shopping cart, and put more items into a separate cart. He was taken to the detention center and booked on charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
A low-water bridge on Basin Avenue and Kindle Avenue reportedly collapsed Jan. 24. Wade Ritchie said he was driving through the water when the bridge collapsed and part of his car went underwater.
On Jan. 24, Officer Frits conducted a pedestrian stop on East Allen Road on a man who walked in and out of the roadway. Ryan Goodnight had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and slurred his speech. He was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
