A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she punched out a window at Cherokee Inn.
On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to the motel to a report of a disturbance. He met with Tiffany Gamez, who had a cut to her finger and appeared to be drunk. She told officers she had one mixed drink and was taken to city jail for public intoxication. Owners of the motel said they would not press charges.
Kimberly Sparks was arrested for DUI and having a warrant out of Sequoyah County. On July 23, Officer Bronson McNiel was patrolling on Choctaw Street, where he noticed a car that had an expired tag and pulled the driver over. The officer said Sparks was under the influence and performed a field sobriety test on her. She failed and was taken to the detention center.
Two people were arrested after officers were called to a physical domestic incident on July 26. Tyra Mcintosh was standing in the middle of the road, where Officer Justin Leatherwood questioned her. She had markings on her face and neck and said she did it to herself. Billy Latta had scratches all over and said he strangled Mcintosh during a fight. They were both unwilling to cooperate and were charged with domestic violence and public intoxication.
On July 26, Officer Leatherwood saw a man he had dealt with earlier in the night unsteady on his feet and walking on Downing Street. Edward Pratt was uncooperative and belligerent with officers. He was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Officers arrested Bradly Shade on July 26 at Lowry’s Discount store for public intoxication. Shade was asleep up against the building and apparently under the influence. He was taken to city jail.
