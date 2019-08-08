A local woman was arrested for stealing $169.95 worth of items from Walmart.
On Aug. 7, Tahlequah Police Sergeant Shawn Presley was called to the store and spoke with Asset Protection officers. They said Amy Caughman and another woman were caught walking out of the store without paying for items. They took off in a Chevy Blazer as they were confronted. Officer Chase Reed went to the address listed for the vehicle and found Caughman. She said she didn't know the other woman's name and didn't know what was going on. She was taken to the detention center for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Officer Josh Girdner was called to the Holiday Inn on a disturbance report. Dispatch said there were two men fighting in the parking lot, but they were gone by the time officers arrived. Someone flagged down Girdner and told him the men ran toward Dollar General. A witness said they left in a vehicle, pointed to two women who sped off, and said they were with the men. The officer pulled the women over and asked them what had happened. They said they were trying to get away from one of the men after he asked for a ride. Girdner noticed the passenger, Jamie MacDonald, was acting nervous, so the officer had his canine partner, Burro, perform an air sniff on the vehicle. The dog alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted. MacDonald said she had a pipe in her purse, and a piece of aluminum foil with a pill was under her seat. She was arrested and booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid script and possession of paraphernalia. The driver was released.
A man and a woman avoided arrest after drugs were found during traffic stop. On Aug. 3, Officer Michael Gray noticed a Dodge Avenger on East Downing with the gasoline lid still open. He pulled the car over and asked the driver if he had a license. A tow truck driver was called to the location, since the driver didn't have a valid license. While Gray searched the car, he found a baggie of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued citations for driving under suspension, curfew violation, minor in possession of marijuana, minor in possession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco and failure to wear seat belt. The passenger was cited for failure to wear seat belt, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 7, Sgt. Presley met with Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick for a shoplifting investigation. She said a man took a backpack and concealed wireless speakers and a flashlight in it. He walked out of the store and got into a Land Rover. Officers found the vehicle parked at Tahlequah Terrace and impounded it. The man who stole the items was identified by Dick because he had done this several times in the past.
