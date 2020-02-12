A woman almost got out of going to jail until an officer discovered her alias on Saturday.
On Feb. 8, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near the Cherokee County Community Building when he noticed two people walking across the parking lot. He asked the man and the woman for their names and date of birth. Deanna Sequichie kept asking the officer why he needed their names, and said she didn't have a warrant. Dispatch confirmed the pair didn't have warrants and they were free to leave. Qualls checked Sequichie through the computer system due to her unusual behavior. That is when he located an alias of Deanna Houston and found she she had a possible warrant. He made contact with the pair again and asked the woman if she went by Houston. She said she used to but her name had changed. As the officer was speaking with her, Houston kept putting her hands inside her jacket pockets. Dispatch confirmed the woman did have outstanding warrants and she was arrested. She told the officer she had a syringe in one of her pockets. Qualls found the syringe, a baggy that contained a crystal substance, seven Suboxone packages, and a cut straw that contained white residue. Houston was taken to the detention center and booked for the warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 8, William Brown was arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings after causing a disturbance. Officer Justin Leatherwood met with a group of people in the parking lot, and a witness said Brown was pushing his wife and arguing with his father-in-law. The officer said Brown was extremely drunk and said he wanted to go to jail. While Brown was in the backseat of the patrol unit, his wife and father-in-law tried talking to him, but he kept saying he wanted to go to jail. He was booked for public intoxication.
Officer Chris Smith was notified by dispatch that a woman was armed with a knife and said she was going to kill herself in front of officers on Feb. 6. The woman was sitting on her front porch and holding a half empty bottle of mouthwash. She was extremely intoxicated, but she didn't have a knife. The woman said she was upset because she had six people die recently. She was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication. While being taken to jail, she told Smith she was going to hang herself with her bra. The dispatcher placed her in a suicide suit so she couldn't hurt herself.
