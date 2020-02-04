A Tahlequah woman was hit with a number of charges after she tried to run and hide from the police.
On Feb. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol on Shawnee Street when he noticed Kimber Herbst walking in the road. As he approached her, she cut through a yard and tried to avoid the officer. He got out of his patrol unit and went into a backyard, where he saw her lying in the bushes. He told Herbst to get up, and she took off running into the neighbor’s backyard. As Vick caught up to her, she pulled away and was taken to the ground. Vick said Herbst had a green powder around her lips, and it looked like she was chewing something. Vick grabbed her chin and neck area in attempt to stop her from swallowing what he thought were pills. She eventually spit out a chunk of what was in her mouth and told the officer she didn’t swallow any of it. Vick searched Herbst’s belongings and found five green pills, which were identified as Alprazolam; one round pill; and a meth pipe. Herbst was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of paraphernalia, destruction of states evidence, and resisting arrest.
Amy Vanfleet reported checks that were stolen from her vehicle were being passed in town Jan. 31. Two checks for $218 were written to Walmart, and another check for $64 was written to Tahlequah Smoke Shop. Vanfleet said the checks were stolen from her vehicle while she was at the Tag Office. Officer Cory Keele said the driver’s license number written on one of the checks came back to a woman who wasn’t Vanfleet. He obtained video footage at Walmart when the fraudulent transactions were made, and the suspect is seen using the checks. An employee at Tahlequah Smoke Shop offered to try to get footage of the transaction, and give it to the officer. Keele requested a warrant for check fraud against the woman.
On Jan. 31, Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol near Allen Road when he noticed a vehicle that didn’t have an operating tag light. He pulled over the driver, Travis Lynn Weaver, and immediately could smell alcohol coming from the man. Weaver admitted to drinking two beers prior to the traffic stop, and performed a field sobriety test. Officers said all clues indicated Weaver was impaired during the time of the test. He was taken to jail, where he agreed to take the state’s test, and in resulted in a level of .17.
