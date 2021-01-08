A man who was going to jail ended up urinating in the arresting officer’s patrol unit.
On Jan. 8, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue when he clocked a vehicle driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. Qualls pulled the driver over in the parking lot of Tahlequah Drug. There was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Tyeus Daugherty’s vehicle. He explained that he had never had a driver’s license, but he gave Qualls his date of birth, and the officer found more information. Daugherty had an alias of Tyeus James and dispatch confirmed he had warrants. James admitting to drinking six beers roughly 30 minutes before he was pulled over. James was arrested for suspension of driving under the influence after he failed a series of field sobriety tests. When James was escorted to Qualls’ patrol unit, he said he needed to use the restroom. Qualls advised James he would have to use the restroom at the jail. Officer Lane Cobb arrived and both officers searched James’ vehicle, finding a bottle containing marijuana. When Qualls went back to his patrol unit to speak with James about the marijuana, the suspect urinated on himself. Qualls told the man he would be able to take a shower at the jail after he was booked. James was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for aggravated DUI, speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and the warrants.
Jimmy Briggs was taken to jail Jan. 4 after trespassing at Dewain’s Place. Employees said Briggs entered the bar and was immediately told to leave, but he refused. Officer Jacob Robertson arrived and was informed Briggs had left. The bar owner said he wanted to press charges and that Briggs had been banned from the establishment several times. Robertson patrolled the area and couldn’t find Briggs. However, the officer located Briggs walking on East Downing Street. Briggs said he was inside the bar to use the restroom and didn’t remember he had been banned in 2019. He was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
On Jan. 7, Officer J.D. Alberty responded to Chicken Express on a report of an intoxicated man near the dumpster. Rocky Chippewa was asleep in the parking lot and was extremely intoxicated. Chippewa was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
