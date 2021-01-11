An intoxicated driver laughed when he realized he had crashed his truck and destroyed city property.
On Jan. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Choctaw Street and Water Avenue when he noticed a black Dodge Ram truck was stuck. Scott said the tires of the truck began smoking from spinning in place. Scott asked the driver if everything was OK. Jonathan Testerman said he was stuck and implored Scott not to shoot him. Scott could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the truck and the driver. Testerman said he just left Dewain's Place and was heading home when he got stuck. When Scott asked the driver how much he had to drink, Testerman admitted he was "f**ked up." Scott told the man to exit the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test. Testerman ended up telling the officer there was no point, and was arrested. Scott went to Testerman's truck to assess the damage when he found street signs lying on the ground. Scott also found broken truck parts that were consistent with Testerman's truck being in the roadway. Testerman said he must have wrecked, and laughed. Testerman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to a domestic disturbance involving two sisters on Jan. 10. Dispatch advised the two women were arguing when one spit on the other, and it turned physical. Ashley Adair said Kayla Adair spit on her and she called the police. Cobb made contact with Kayla and she denied spitting on her sister. Kayla was arrested for domestic assault and battery and transported to jail. The sister's brother said he stepped in and broke up the fight after Kayla spit on Ashley.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Tahlequah Public Works Authority on Jan. 5 in regard to an intoxicated man. Gary Hiner was lying on the pavement and admitted to drinking earlier. Hiner was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Jan. 6, Officer McNiel responded to the Tahlequah Library in reference to an intoxicated man. Edward Sawney was passed out in front of the doors and was arrested for public intoxication.
