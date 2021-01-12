An intoxicated woman was arrested after she was found inside a vehicle that didn't belong to her.
On Jan. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Save A Lot for an auto burglary in progress. The caller said he was shopping and came out to his vehicle to see Helen Jones going through his car. Reed found Jones sitting in the driver's seat. Reed told Jones to exit the car and she complied, grabbing a pink purse as she stepped out. Brian Carroll said the purse belonged to his wife, so Reed told Jones to hand it over. Carroll pulled out his wife's identification card to prove ownership. Jones was detained by Reed for further investigation. She was transported to jail and booked on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Ross Street on a report of a disturbance Jan. 11. Dispatch advised a man was intoxicated and physically violent toward family members. As Bacon pulled up to the house, he saw Jacob Jennings push Graham Jennings. Jacob was detained and Bacon saw he was intoxicated. Graham said Jacob had been drinking for a few days since the death of a family member, and he didn't want to press charges. Jacob was booked for public intoxication.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Tahlequah Fire Station Dec. 30 on a report of an intoxicated woman acting suspiciously. Lori Jones was waving her arms and screaming when the officer arrived. Jones continued to yell at Donnell and she was arrested for public intoxication.
Brandon Phillips was arrested for public intoxication Jan. 11 after Officer Michael Gray made contact with him on Fox Street and Lee Avenue.
