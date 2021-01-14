A man displaying odd behavior during a traffic stop ended up being arrested for having methamphetamine.
On Jan. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a defective brake light. Jeremy Rowe initially pulled the truck over into a ditch on East Willis Road, instead of the parking lot of Pasti Italian Grill. Frits said the driver continued onto Willis Road at a slow rate of speed. Frits tried to get Rowe’s attention by hitting his air horn, and Rowe finally stopped. He immediately exited the truck and was told to turn the vehicle off. Rowe didn’t comply and reached into the cab of truck. Frits called dispatch for additional officers. Rowe eventually put his hands in the air and walked backward to Frits. Rowe claimed he thought the officer was trying to pass him, and that was why he kept pulling off into the ditch. He said he wasn’t complying with Frits’ commands because he couldn’t understand him. Rowe was detained as Officer Kyle Reed and Lt. Dexter Scott arrived. Frits walked up to truck, where he found a biggie of meth lying on the driver’s seat. Frits also found a syringe containing what appeared to be meth in the center console. Rowe was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, and defective vehicle.
Lt. Scott was on patrol Jan. 14 in the area of EZ Mart on Downing Street when he noticed a vehicle with a shattered passenger side window, and a cracked windshield. Scott pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, Christina Hammer, and passenger. She stated she didn’t have her driver’s license, but handed the officer her Cherokee Nation ID card. Scott could see beer can in the center console, and Hammer said it belonged to her and it was old. Scott told Hammer to exit the car and she complied. Scott ran Hammer’s and the passenger’s information and found out Hammer’s driver’s license was suspended. Hammer was arrested for the charge and asked Scott if she could smoke a cigarette before she was taken to jail. Scott agreed to let her smoke and retrieved her purse from her vehicle. Scott found the pack of cigarettes and noticed a baggie of meth inside the plastic wrapping. Hammer claimed she forgot about the meth. She was booked for driving under suspension and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The vehicle was released to the passenger.
On Jan. 13, Officer Chris Smith responded to BS&G Pawn on a report of an intoxicated man. Greg Boyle was swaying back and forth outside the business. Boyle said he had been drinking wine all night. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
